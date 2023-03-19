Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Harley-Davidson Put Options (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 7,406 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 111% compared to the average volume of 3,508 put options.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $37.26 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

