Royal Bank of Canada Cuts GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Price Target to C$1.75

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance
Shares of GFP stock opened at C$1.30 on Thursday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$230.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.56.
About GreenFirst Forest Products
