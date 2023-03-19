Royal Bank of Canada Cuts GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Price Target to C$1.75

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance

Shares of GFP stock opened at C$1.30 on Thursday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$230.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.56.

Get GreenFirst Forest Products alerts:

About GreenFirst Forest Products

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.