Barclays Boosts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$54.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price upped by Barclays from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. CSFB lowered shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge to a sell rating and set a C$53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.23.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.2 %

Enbridge stock opened at C$50.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$48.88 and a twelve month high of C$59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 279.53%.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

