Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Dorel Industries Stock Down 3.0 %

DII.B stock opened at C$4.17 on Wednesday. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of C$4.15 and a twelve month high of C$10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.51. The stock has a market cap of C$118.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97, a PEG ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.33.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

