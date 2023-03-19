Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Dorel Industries Stock Down 3.0 %
DII.B stock opened at C$4.17 on Wednesday. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of C$4.15 and a twelve month high of C$10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.51. The stock has a market cap of C$118.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97, a PEG ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.33.
About Dorel Industries
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.