Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at National Bankshares

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.81.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$7.89 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.86 and a 12 month high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.68.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.47%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

