Stifel Firstegy Downgrades Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) to Hold

Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.81.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$7.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$12.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

About Birchcliff Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.47%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

