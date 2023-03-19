Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at ATB Capital

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BIR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.81.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$7.89 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.47%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

