Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$14.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Laurentian set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.45.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Aecon Group stock opened at C$13.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$8.29 and a 12 month high of C$17.25. The stock has a market cap of C$825.87 million, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

About Aecon Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.44%.

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.