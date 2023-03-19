Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

BIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.81.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BIR opened at C$7.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.68. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$12.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.47%.

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.