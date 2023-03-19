FY2023 EPS Estimates for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AxoGen in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.89) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for AxoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AxoGen’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

AXGN has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.54. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $207,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 851.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 610.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 139.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

