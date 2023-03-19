Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTC:ACOGF) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTC:ACOGF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alpha Cognition in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Alpha Cognition’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.
Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Alpha Cognition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; and ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS.
