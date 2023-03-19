Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.