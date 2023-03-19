Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of CHRW stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
