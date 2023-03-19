Abcam (ABCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Abcam Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. Abcam has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abcam

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Abcam during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Abcam by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Abcam during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Abcam

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

See Also

