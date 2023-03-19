Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cousins Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Cousins Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 5.0 %

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 115.32%.

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

