Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.27) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Kezar Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Kezar Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.25. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 25.98 and a quick ratio of 31.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,305,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 59,377 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 33,360 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,792,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,450,282.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 248,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,683 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

