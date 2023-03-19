Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Terex Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Terex in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.73. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Terex Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TEX. Bank of America cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

NYSE TEX opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. Terex has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Terex by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Sachs sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 394,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,922,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

Terex announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Terex Company Profile



Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Further Reading

