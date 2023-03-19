FY2023 EPS Estimates for Precision BioSciences, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Precision BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.82). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3,915.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

