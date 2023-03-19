Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €13.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.72) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €9.10 ($9.78) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.75 ($12.63) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €7.35 ($7.90) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($17.86) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($21.66). The business’s 50 day moving average is €9.92 and its 200-day moving average is €9.99.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

