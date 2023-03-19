Research Analysts Set Expectations for Matador Resources’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report released on Thursday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

NYSE MTDR opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 3.55.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 173,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,693. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 173,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,693. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,800 shares of company stock worth $269,195. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Matador Resources by 252.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,758,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after buying an additional 1,259,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after buying an additional 685,220 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 38.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,294,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after buying an additional 636,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

