UBS Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €12.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.75 ($12.63) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.72) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €9.10 ($9.78) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Grand City Properties Price Performance

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €7.35 ($7.90) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.99. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($17.86) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($21.66).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

