FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

LVLU has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

LVLU stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 49,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

