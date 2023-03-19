Brokerages Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target at $227.00

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $173.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.54. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $327.80.

Insider Activity

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 28.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $9,274,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,890.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

