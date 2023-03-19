Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €309.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €309.00 ($332.26) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($266.67) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Allianz Stock Down 2.5 %

ALV stock opened at €200.05 ($215.11) on Thursday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($222.37). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €218.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €197.29.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

