Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $169.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $153.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.06.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

