Baader Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €7.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.91) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.80) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

TAG Immobilien Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of TEG stock opened at €6.21 ($6.68) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €5.37 ($5.77) and a 1 year high of €22.94 ($24.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

