Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $84.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.17.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NVAX opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. Novavax has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $85.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($11.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novavax will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,100 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $19,325,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,328 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $10,393,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $8,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

