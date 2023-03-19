Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $84.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.17.
NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Novavax Stock Performance
Shares of NVAX opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. Novavax has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $85.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,100 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $19,325,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,328 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $10,393,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $8,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.