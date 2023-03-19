Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives $2.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.47.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies Price Performance

SFT stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.67. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $28.40.

Institutional Trading of Shift Technologies

About Shift Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 1,005.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 537.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 581.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 211,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 82.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.