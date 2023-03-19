Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives $2.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.47.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
Shift Technologies Price Performance
SFT stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.67. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $28.40.
About Shift Technologies
Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
