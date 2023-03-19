Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$14.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WCP. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

WCP stock opened at C$9.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.70 and a 52-week high of C$12.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$1,298,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 581,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,806,188. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

