Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on shares of Talanx in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Talanx Stock Performance

TLX stock opened at €40.32 ($43.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. Talanx has a 12 month low of €34.14 ($36.71) and a 12 month high of €46.62 ($50.13). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.42.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

