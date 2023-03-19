Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $95.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

