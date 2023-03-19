PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $61.69 Average PT from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHM. Wedbush upped their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

PulteGroup stock opened at $55.42 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.77%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

