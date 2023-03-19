Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) PT at $23.60

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 4.1 %

GOLD stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

