MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $113.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.18.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

NYSE MTZ opened at $87.09 on Thursday. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 207.36 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MasTec by 106.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149,702 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 71.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 71,632 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 32.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth about $214,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

