Critical Review: Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) versus Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.2% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Icosavax shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of Icosavax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icosavax has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -34.50% -32.22% Icosavax N/A -34.33% -32.34%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.98 million ($0.65) -14.63 Icosavax $7.80 million 32.77 -$66.97 million ($2.18) -2.94

Anavex Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Icosavax. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Icosavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Anavex Life Sciences and Icosavax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Icosavax 0 0 2 0 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $41.80, indicating a potential upside of 339.54%. Icosavax has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 251.01%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Icosavax.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Icosavax on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome. The company was founded by Harvey Lalach and Athanasios Skarpelos on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

