Joe Vorih Acquires 11,000 Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) insider Joe Vorih purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £28,160 ($34,320.54).

Shares of LON GEN opened at GBX 271 ($3.30) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £675.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,426.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22. Genuit Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 244 ($2.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 542 ($6.61). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 313.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 305.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,315.79%.

Several research firms have commented on GEN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.51) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Genuit Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.90) price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

