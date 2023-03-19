Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Purchases £4,344.54 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($25.70) per share, with a total value of £4,344.54 ($5,294.99).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 30,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,145 ($26.14), for a total transaction of £643,500 ($784,277.88).

On Tuesday, February 21st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 7,267 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($25.47), for a total value of £151,880.30 ($185,107.01).

On Friday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 206 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,071 ($25.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.26 ($5,199.59).

On Tuesday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 214 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,944 ($23.69) per share, with a total value of £4,160.16 ($5,070.27).

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 933 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,981 ($24.14), for a total value of £18,482.73 ($22,526.18).

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,118 ($25.81) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,030.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,981.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,161.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 1,496 ($18.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,194 ($26.74).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Coca-Cola HBC

CCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.81) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($32.91) to GBX 2,500 ($30.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,208.33 ($26.91).

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Featured Stories

