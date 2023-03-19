Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Purchases £4,344.54 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($25.70) per share, with a total value of £4,344.54 ($5,294.99).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 24th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 30,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,145 ($26.14), for a total transaction of £643,500 ($784,277.88).
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 7,267 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($25.47), for a total value of £151,880.30 ($185,107.01).
- On Friday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 206 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,071 ($25.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.26 ($5,199.59).
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 214 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,944 ($23.69) per share, with a total value of £4,160.16 ($5,070.27).
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 933 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,981 ($24.14), for a total value of £18,482.73 ($22,526.18).
Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance
Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,118 ($25.81) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,030.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,981.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,161.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 1,496 ($18.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,194 ($26.74).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.