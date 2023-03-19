Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $14,276.60

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as £142.77 ($174.00) and last traded at £142.35 ($173.49), with a volume of 13863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £138.30 ($168.56).

A number of research firms have commented on FLTR. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a £102 ($124.31) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £151 ($184.03) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($163.32) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £180 ($219.38) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £142.27 ($173.39).

The company has a market cap of £24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,257.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £131.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £117.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95.

In other news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of £142.27 ($173.39) per share, for a total transaction of £142,270 ($173,394.27). Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

