Research Analysts Set Expectations for Custom Truck One Source, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Custom Truck One Source in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Custom Truck One Source’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 4.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,812,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,349,000 after purchasing an additional 266,911 shares during the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 6.9% in the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 838,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,980 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 10.5% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,075,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 292,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.