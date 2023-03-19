HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for HP in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the computer maker will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for HP’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HP’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $737,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,993,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $205,962,000 after acquiring an additional 990,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

