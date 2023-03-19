Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LUV. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

