Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Agenus in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

AGEN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.

AGEN stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

