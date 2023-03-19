Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Lifted by Analyst

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

Shares of AMZN opened at $98.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.53. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.