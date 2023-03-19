Veru Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veru in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veru’s current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veru’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Veru from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

VERU stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.15. Veru has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Veru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Veru by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 45,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Veru by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 152,332 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Veru in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

