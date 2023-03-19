Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Audacy in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Day forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Audacy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Audacy Stock Down 46.2 %
AUD stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Audacy has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.
About Audacy
Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.
