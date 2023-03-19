Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Audacy in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Day forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Audacy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Audacy Stock Down 46.2 %

AUD stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Audacy has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Audacy by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Audacy by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 166,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131,798 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Audacy by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 114,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Audacy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,380 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Audacy by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,236,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 582,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

