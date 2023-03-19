Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.8 %

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

NYSE BLDR opened at $80.09 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.67.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.