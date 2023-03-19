Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Design Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Design Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Design Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DSGN. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Design Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %

Insider Activity at Design Therapeutics

DSGN stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

In related news, Director Simeon George purchased 360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $3,106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,486,476 shares in the company, valued at $55,978,287.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Simeon George acquired 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $3,106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,486,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,978,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $325,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,526,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,125,514.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 401,150 shares of company stock worth $3,442,141 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 48.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

