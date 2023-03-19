Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $72,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.