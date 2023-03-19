Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

