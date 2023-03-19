HC Wainwright Weighs in on Compass Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,451,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,843,347.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,451,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,843,347.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,021,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,712.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $355,300 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $598,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 709,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

