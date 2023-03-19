StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

ABIO opened at $2.14 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.